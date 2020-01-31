To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to propose that Belknap Mall be replaced with apartments/condos.
I’ve always been amazed that such a spectacular location, looking toward the lake and mountains, was wasted by the shopping area. Could still retain some shops for the convenience of renters and others. Wonderful sunny location with easy access north and south for play and work.
Frances Taylor
Holderness
