To The Daily Sun,
Sad days indeed.
I recently watched a video segment from a late night liberal TV show featuring a leftist host who predictably starts off with a despicable anti-Trump rant.
He started by calling our president a “weird” man while showing some of Trump’s more awkward physical moments like an odd shaking of hands or having difficulty with an umbrella. Did you ever see Obama trying to throw a baseball? Laughable! But he gets a pass.
With a perplexed look the host elicits laughs from his audience by showing our president talking about unpleasant developments in Sweden. Apparently our clueless host did not know that in 1975, the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the former homogeneous Sweden into a multicultural country. Forty years later the dramatic consequences of this experiment are starting to emerge with violent crime increasing by 300 percent. He also failed to mention that Sweden is now number two on the global rape scale. His just-as-clueless audience laughed right along with him.
Next he reveals his ignorance of foreign affairs by mocking Trump’s discussion on the proposed NG pipeline from Russia to Germany. This gas pipeline would allow Germany to effectively double the amount of gas it imports from Russia. Moreover, with Russia having means to directly deliver gas to Germany, it would be much easier for the Russians to shut off existing pipelines leading through other Eastern Europe countries. (They’ve threatened or have actually done this before.)
The host then shows the president in a September speech saying that he wants increases in LNG exports to Germany from the USA. Disgracefully the host simultaneously displayed a group purported to be German administrators listening to the president with confused looks on their faces. Astoundingly he continues the charade by claiming no one there understood what the president was talking about. Worse the ignorant people in his audience went along with his disgusting anti Trump skit.
Thanks to President Trump, as reported by the Wall Street Journal in October 2018, we now see German Chancellor Angela Merkel making a move to open up Germany's market to U.S. natural gas companies.
Again, thanks to President Trump the U.S. is now a net exporter of energy in an industry that provides many high paying jobs.
In a sickening continuance of ignorance the host then astoundingly calls the president a liar because he claimed to have a friend in Paris. Is it so unusual to think that a successful man of the world like private citizen Trump had a friend in Paris? Good grief. While he embarrassingly pursues this stupid line there’s laughing in the background. I find it hard to believe that so many uninformed people were together in one place listening to this mental midget.
This host just couldn’t seem to get the concept that with the mass immigration that has occurred in France that the city of Paris has changed. Has he never heard of the infamous Paris “no-go-zones?”
Actually, today, the city is burning due to rioting stemming from a proposed federal energy tax that has its roots both in global energy/climate initiatives to reduce consumption (Paris Climate Accord) and likely the need to raise additional funds to pay for increased social needs.
Then he doubles down by introducing the “deeply weird” president and his notion that removing deadwood from public lands (like as they apparently do in Finland) might go a long way to diminishing the deadly effects of California wildfires.
There is no doubt that the recent CA drought killed millions of trees in forests there. Interestingly CA regulations apparently prevent or provide obstacles to the removal of much of this forest deadwood. The host continued mocking the president by citing his comments that Finland “raked” the forests. (In a spontaneous unrehearsed interview Trump actually said “raking & cleaning”).
Finnish President Niinistö told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, a CNN affiliate, that the subject of raking was never brought up in his conversations with Trump. He said that they did discuss the California wildfires when they met, and that he told Trump "we take care of our forests." It is no surprise that the interviewer at the overtly leftist CNN focused on the specific term “raking” rather than the Finn’s process of “taking care of their forests.”
Niinistö surmised that raking perhaps came to Trump's mind after he saw firefighters raking some of the burned areas in California. Sad that the Finnish president cuts Trump some slack while this despicable American late TV night host mocks every little miss-step or miss-statement that Trump utters and wraps it into a disrespectful rant, much to the joy of his ignorant audience.
Coincidently this November, Gov. Jerry Brown spoke during a wildfire press update about the need "to do planned burnings" and "to thin out the forest."
The host continued in this video by mocking the president’s “attack” on an outspoken anti-Trump, Obama/Hillary supporter. Everyone knows that if you swipe at this president he swipes back. Yet the hapless host asserts that this is an inappropriate attack by the president against an ex-Navy seal. As if a Navy seal could never have a stupid political view and should never be schooled by a superior!
How people can watch this late night TV moron is beyond me. Worse it goes on in every American late night political show night after night.
Despicable!
David Rivers
Thornton
Stopped watching those shows along with SNL long ago. It's not funny when they manage to insult half the population. We get tired of being called stupid every day by these imbeciles.
