To The Daily Sun,
We're no stranger to Governor Sununu's hypocrisy and double talk. His decision to appease big corporate donors by decreasing taxes on big business will come at great cost to NH citizens, increasing already astronomical property taxes in the midst of a global pandemic. Now the troubling choices made to the detriment of his constituents continue.
Sununu's very first post inaugural act is the renomination of Attorney Gordon MacDonald for Chief Justice for the NH Supreme Court. MacDonald's last nomination was unconfirmed by the Executive Council because of a number of concerns, particularly regarding reproductive rights. Gordon MacDonald’s background in partisan politics calls into question his ability to make unbiased rulings, especially in cases related to reproductive rights. With a United States Supreme Court that is overwhelmingly anti-abortion, we cannot assume that our federal protections for reproductive rights will remain in place. We need a Chief Justice who is committed to protecting our reproductive freedom. New Hampshire maintains bipartisan support for reproductive access, and our state’s highest court should reflect that value. New Hampshire's elected leaders and judges should uphold our constitutional rights. I can only hope that the Executive Council, which serves as a check and balance to the governor, will continue to defend us from poorly chosen candidates like Gordon MacDonald.
Annie Johnson
Sanbornton
