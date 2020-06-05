To The Daily Sun,
In these dark days filled with stressful news, we would like to give a shout-out to the Taylor Community. Bravo Taylor! We are so pleased with your team and how you are serving the community and residents (including our mom) throughout the coronavirus pandemic. You have been extra careful and caring — disciplined, cheerful, and creative. We love the way you have managed to keep our elders safe, while also keeping us in close touch with our dear ones who are sheltering in place.
We have truly appreciated your weekly communications, prompt responses to our particular questions, a safe procedure for dropping off items for residents, increased FaceTime opportunities, the inspiring Mothers' Day parade of cars, and now the prospect of “through the window visits.” Thank you, thank you, thank you!With deepest respect and gratitude from the extended Harris families.
Anne Onion
Gilmanton
