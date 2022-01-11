To The Daily Sun,
I support the Belknap County Commissioners in their proposal to bring up the wages for the Belknap County Nursing Home employees to a more competitive level. I, among others, want to do my best to continue our county nursing home with its long-standing fine reputation.
For many years, the Belknap County Nursing Home has been a refuge and solace to Belknap County residents. A place where those who have labored and lived their lives in our community can depend upon in their later years if they are vulnerable and need care. A place where kind, compassionate individuals provide professional and reliable medical care.
Over the past few years, despite the needs of an aging population, the Belknap County delegation has decided to chip away at the financial support of this wonderful institution — all to save a few dollars on our tax bills. Our aging seniors should not be marginalized for the sake of a few dollars.
The micro-managing of the delegation serves no other purpose. What is that compared to a safe environment for the elderly in our community to live out their days?
My father, “Cousin Brad” Sprague, dedicated his retirement years to serving as a Belknap County Commissioner. One of his main interests was the nursing home. Indeed, we as a family would go to the nursing home on holidays to greet the residents and to thank the staff for their dedication.
My father was a loyal Republican and a fiscal conservative, but he taught me the difference between being frugal and being cheap. In my opinion, the Belknap County delegation is being cheap and not looking out for the best interests of our elder county residents.
The Belknap County Nursing Home serves as an essential human service to our community and efforts to sustain it must be realized. If you feel the way I do, please contact your representative in support of the Belknap County Nursing Home at your earliest convenience. For contact info, visit belknapcounty.org/county-delegation.
Ann W. Sprague
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.