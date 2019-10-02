To The Daily Sun,
What would you do if you knew you were absolutely innocent of a crime that you may be charged with?
Would you do all that you could to show you did not do the things you are being accused of? Would you provide the evidence you have that proves, without a doubt, your innocence? How about evidence that is backed up by those who know for certain that you did not do what you are being accused of? What if that evidence was incontrovertible and proves your accusers wrong?
Would you continually say, “I am innocent; this is just another witch hunt?” Would you have your credible witnesses repeat that phrase, “he’s innocent; this is a witch hunt, a hoax?” Would you tell those credible witnesses of yours not to provide the evidence that would exonerate you?
Would you tell everyone that you can prove your innocence and then provide the document showing just the opposite, proving that you did indeed do what you say you didn’t do?
To paraphrase the great poem “IF” by Rudyard Kipling: “You are a fool my president.”
Paula Trombi
Meredith
