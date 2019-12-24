Many times in the 30-plus years since I have been a member of the American Legion, I have heard many disparaging remarks about the “do-nothing, or beer-drinking or partying American Legion.” These remarks come from non-veterans as well as non-Legion veterans.
As I write this letter, the Legion post is filled with the chatter and laughter of 95 children as they listen to Christmas stories and wait for “Santa” to arrive so he can give a Christmas gift to each child. Those gifts were accumulated by those so-called “beer-drinking veterans” on their own time, using their own money.
As a member of the American Legion Post 33, I am proud of my fellow Legionnaires and wish to thank them all for their hard work and time that they have given to the Post to make a Merry Christmas not only for children of Post members, but for other children in the community in which we live. I would like to thank everyone who donated time and/or money to make this time of the year a happy time for children. You know who you are and I thank you all, but I would especially like to give credit to the Post members, the Post Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion who donated their time to make this day a happy one.
I would especially recognize Connie Moulton for her work in leading the hunt for all those gifts; and special credit to Barry Weeks, our “Santa.”
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.
Elliott Finn
Meredith
