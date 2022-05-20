To The Daily Sun,
In the years that my son attended Pleasant Street School, I found Dave Levesque to be warm, generous, incredibly creative and effective with the students. He went above and beyond to support our family and I have never forgotten that. Dave also coached my husband in basketball many years ago. Our family thinks very highly of him.
Steve Tucker coached my high school track and ski teams. Twenty years later, he coached my son alongside his own children throughout many seasons of basketball and soccer. I have always found Steve to be incredibly devoted, friendly, inclusive and compassionate. Our family thinks very highly of him.
These are my first hand observations of two men who have committed their lives to the school district where I grew up, and where I choose to raise my children.
I do not know why Dave Levesque's contract has not been renewed. I understand that due to privacy rights and policies, and because I am not a member of the school board, I may never be made privy to this information. I understand that many parents, staff and community members are deeply saddened by the loss of Dave from our school district. I am saddened by this too.
I am saddened by Dave's non renewal, and I also continue to support and have faith in Steve as our superintendent.
Based on my interactions and observations of Steve over the past 20 years, I trust in his intentions and his judgement. I believe that his decision making is ethical and fair. I have faith that he continues to be deeply committed to the Laconia School District and I trust him to represent the best interests of my children and the community as a whole.
Amelya Colby
Laconia
