To The Daily Sun,
Life is full of ironies from the sublime to the absurd.
On one hand, an American citizen cannot step foot on the capital grounds because it is guarded by armed military in front of a tall black fence topped with barbed wire to protect legislators who mostly fight with each other. On the other hand, our southern border is essentially wide open and we cannot even detain the number of people crossing into America so they are being released into our country.
We cannot fly in or out of our country without a COVID test and/or the vaccine and even if vaccinated we are encouraged not to travel, wear two or three masks (one article said “cloth” masks which are the most ineffective) and don’t visit grandma but those coming across our southern border are not vaccinated nor even tested before being let free into the country.
It’s not safe for our kids to be back in school and millions have suffered terribly, but the parentless children coming across our borders are being taught.
You may get a $1,400 check but federal employees are getting a $21,000 bonus.
Your homeless population may not get any funds, but those in San Francisco are getting $600 million for the drugs and alcohol being handed out to them.
Like the weather in New Hampshire, if you’re unhappy with the “relief” bill that just passed, don’t worry. The House just passed legislation to fundamentally strip states of the right to control their own voting process and are working on massive gun legislation which will undoubtedly pass. They are cranking these out so fast conscientious citizens can hardly keep up. Too bad they couldn’t have worked this efficiently in 2020 when so many of us could have used their help.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
