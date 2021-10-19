To The Daily Sun,
Multiple sources report COVID vaccinations (shots administered) in the U.S. are somewhere between 60 and 78 percent of the U.S. population with at least one dose. This is expected to rise with the nationwide vaccine mandates that are being enforced. It is unfortunate, and unhelpful, that the information concerning this virus, potential treatments and the vaccines are all over the map; so much so that it’s no wonder anyone who wants to make an “informed” decision could be quite confused.
What I find interesting is the lack of discussion on the immunity someone who has survived COVID has. Is it better than the vaccine provides, does it last, does it matter if you did or didn’t have symptoms as to the level of antibodies you might have, have the scientists looked at the data to determine the facts on natural immunity, why aren’t those who have survived COVID and likely have immunity not counted in with the vaccinated for the total number of protected?
I was stunned to actually hear Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to a question regarding natural immunity — he wasn’t sure. This is his area of expertise! If there is no natural immunity, if it’s weaker than the vaccine, if it doesn’t last but a few months, if there is a valid reason not to count those people in with the vaccinated, wouldn’t it be helpful to let the American people know? Something must be valuable about having had COVID because one of the treatments is plasma products from those who have had COVID.
COVID has been around long enough now and many have survived. We should have significant data on several issues but all we seem to hear about is the need to be vaccinated and the potential next wave. I’m all for vaccinations that will improve our lives. I’m also all for clear facts about critical situations that threaten our well-being. I’m not for “news” that over-estimated the number of children hospitalized with COVID off the mark by over 8,000 or a reported “official” position when the associated pictures tell a completely different story. What are the facts about naturally acquired antibodies and why don’t they count towards the percentage of protected Americans?
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.