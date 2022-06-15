To The Daily Sun,
Lie to Congress, it’s a felony; if Congress lies to us it’s just politics. Dislike a Black person, racist; if a Black person dislikes whites, it’s their 1st Amendment right. The government spends millions to rehabilitate criminals; they do almost nothing for the victims. You can kill an unborn child, but it’s wrong to execute a mass murderer. We don’t burn books in America, we now rewrite them. We got rid of the communist and socialist threat by renaming them progressive. Unable to close our border with Mexico but send millions to protect Ukraine’s border. Protest against President Barack Obama’s policies; you’re a terrorist. Burn an American flag or George Bush effigy; it was your 1st Amendment right. Pornography on television or the internet: yes. Nativity scene in a public park during Christmas: offensive.
We take money from those who work hard for it and give it to those who don’t want to work. We all support the Constitution, but only when it supports our political ideology. We still have freedom of speech, but only if we are being politically correct. Parenting has been replaced with Ritalin and video games; the land of opportunity is now the land of handouts; the similarity between Hurricane Katrina and the gulf oil spill is that neither president did anything to help.
And how do we handle a major crisis today? The government appoints a committee to determine who’s at fault, then threatens them, passes a law, raises our taxes; tells us the problem is solved so they can get back to their reelection campaign. Please don’t park your logic and common sense in a hole so deep you can’t find it.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
