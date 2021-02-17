To The Daily Sun,
Democrats wanted to push for another impeachment for 2 main reasons: to keep MSM from reporting the real stories as in Biden killing thousands of American jobs making us dependent on other countries for oil, skyrocketing gas prices and not dealing with REAL issues such as Biden’s money laundering – his son’s business partner is in prison but he’s not. Sweep it further under the carpet from the gullible ignorant and blissfully happy to be so liberal voters. And to show those of us with clues that Biden’s the dictator NObama wants him to be, who’s behind all of this evil hood. Biden said in October, pushing executive orders through without congressional authority is the sign of a dictator and 3 months later he's doing exactly that, 42 of them in a few days, which is more than the previous four presidents combined times two! With the election that was hacked by China who changed the votes, the proof is out there. With impeachment, they were all hot and heavy until it was mentioned the defense could call witnesses as well and Pelosi and Schumer know they’re guilty of “inciting violence” (specially since Trump did NOTHING of the sort!), not to mention Harris was funding BLM who were destroying our cities, statues and history (or so they hoped). Or Gov. Newsome of California about to be ousted. Or Gov. Cuomo who personally sent COVID patients into a nursing home to kill 15,000 elderly and lying about the numbers. They didn’t have to go into the nursing home at all. President Trump had a military ship sent to and docked in NY with over 10,000 beds and there were maybe 100 people in there.
On the upside, this second phony impeachment teaches those who believe Trump was impeached are wrong. It can’t happen twice. Didn’t happen at all. In the last 100 years clinton is the only US President who was actually impeached.
Taxpayers foot the bill for this sham. Congress, Hollywood and other rich freaks don’t pay a penny. America is definitely last – they’re giving vaccines to GITMO prisoners and illegals before American workers and citizens- it’s a complete disgrace. Most people don’t know, don’t care that America’s in a flushed toilet. This is the most corrupt administration ever, pray the truth gets out. Not the liberal truth who'll convince you the sky is green and when you say it's blue, sometimes white, they say you're the crazy one.
Alison James
Laconia
