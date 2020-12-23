To The Daily Sun,
“We’re going to create the biggest organization for voter fraud this country has ever seen.” Joe Biden said this a month before the election. For once he told the truth! That’s exactly what the big cities did. Donald J. Trump was leading the next morning by substantial margins in all six swing states until they illegally decided to allow ballots to come in and be counted when the election was over. A statistician said the likelihood of Biden winning four of them plus the popular vote was one in a quadrillion. There is no disputing the corrupt hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots that erased everyone of us who voted legally. It’s simply ignored by the MSM that liberals love listening to as if they’re God. Democrats want complete control and power over the working class in America and just because they say president elect Biden doesn’t mean it’s true. Democrats should all be calling for the investigation of the election cheating and hacking, especially if they were so sure that Biden who was hiding in his basement until two weeks before got more votes than any other president in our history when he can’t get more than 22 people for his last rally a couple weeks ago, won legally. But they know he didn’t win without cheating and abject fraud on so many levels it’s beyond evil.
The MSM deliberately lies about President Trump. Now that Biden’s son is under federal investigation for money laundering and tax evasion with ties to his daddy they skip over it as if it’s nothing. Facebook gave $50 billion in dark money to further corrupt this election, yet they’re hoping nothing will come out of it if they bury it as they do everything negative that pertains to democrats. Hillary Clinton destroyed 33,000 emails. She let the bombing happen she knew was coming and a U.S. Ambassador was killed. The “unity” that creepy Joe Biden is crying for is really just more hate. Liberals hate President Trump so much they can’t see straight. He’s cleaning the swamp of dirty lazy people, John Roberts included. If you’re a Democrat it’s okay to sleep with a Chinese spy and give U.S. secrets away. But make an innocuous remark about the KKK (that’s liberal too! Dennis Byrd of W.V. was a proud member), when you're half cocked at a party as Trent Lott did, they're ready to sacrifice him at the stake! Hypocrites of the highest order they’ll do anything to stay in power. There's no scientific evidence masks do anything to prevent the microscopic particles from one infected with COVID from being spread, yet the MSM brainwashed the masses into believing masks are “helpful.” The U.S. has never had another president as our current one as loved and adored by more than half the people who’s not afraid to give in to the dopey democrats. Voter identification and by election night we know the winner. Get this election right! Merry Christmas and God Bless America.
Alison James
Laconia
