To The Daily Sun,
The powerful Democrats have a deep seated hatred of America. The mainstream media called Kyle Rittenhouse a domestic terrorist and evil and our president accused him of being a “white supremacist” before the trial began. He was found innocent on all five charges. Justice was served, a win for America, as self defense was never a crime, and seems it never will be. This verdict was based on evidence and had zero to do with racism that the mainstream media claimed and still doesn't. More mind games and manipulation of mainstream media viewers with closed minds to the actual truth of the honest, law upheld verdict based on our Constitution that President Joe Biden swore to follow under oath when he took office. Instead he’s attacking it with lies.
The second Amendment should be abolished if you ask Democrats. Yet the Secret Service, Hollywood’s bodyguards and the richest liberals are allowed to carry, but not working Americans. Criminals will always find ways to get guns illegally. The daily mainstream mantra of lies, deception and manipulation has gotten through to too many Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say masks, social distancing and going opposite directions in aisles, etc. are not effective in fighting COVID. Most Conservatives said this a year and a half ago. It’s simple common sense, but to mainstream media brainwashed Liberals it matters not. Wish this “if every American got the COVID vaccine, we’d all be safe” stuff being spewed since late January would be seen for what it is: an utter lie. Firstly because some people can't get the vaccine for health reasons and those who have been vaccinated still spread, contract and die from COVID. Why should the rest of us line up for this ineffective fabrication? The vaccine mandate is Constitutionally wrong, but Democrats continue to ram it down our throats. The millions of illegals who Biden's welcomed into America with no masks, no vaccines, is also “ok." Nothing beats natural immunity. Liberals refuse to believe this truth, however. Further what “good” is "safety" when you’re giving up your individual freedom? And when we’re presently terrorist Taliban targets, they have our own weapons pointed at us thanks to Biden’s grave mistakes. This administration is racist, disgraceful, lying, hating and if you don’t agree with their socialist views, they cancel you. The over $11 trillion that’s been wasted will come from the taxpayers as this administration continues to push us toward socialism/communism which will destroy America as we’ve known it for 246 plus years. Why are gas prices up over 54% than they were under President Donald Trump who cared for and loves Americans made us energy independent? Because Biden hates Trump for being the leader he'll never come close to being. It’s unfathomable that more Americans voted for communism. Oh, another media deception.
Alison James
Laconia
