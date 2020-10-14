To The Daily Sun,
I lived in Gilford for over 53 years and among other responsibilities served 12 years representing Gilford in the N.H. Legislature., six years on the Gilford School Board, and six years on the Gilford Planning Board. It is my considered opinion that Shelley Carita would make a perfect representative for both Gilford and Meredith. I was on the board of the Partnership for Public Health while she was the CEO. I found her to be an excellent administrator, well grounded in Public Health knowledge, fully understanding emergency preparedness. In addition she has the skill and temperament to be a productive and thoughtful member of the Belknap County Convention/Delegation. She has been well tuned in to the needs of the people in the Belknap County area. I urge the people of Gilford and Meredith to support and vote for Shelley Carita.
Alida Millham
Laconia
