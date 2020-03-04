To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Belmont:
The current location of the Belmont Police Department is unsafe for our police officers and the public. This building was built as a fire station around 1960. The building had a very small kitchen and one small bathroom. The rest of the building was wide open for our fire vehicles.
It is time to support our Police Department in the building of a new police station as they have outgrown the current location. Please vote YES on Article 2 on March 10.
Albert J. Akerstrom
Retired Fire Chief
Belmont
