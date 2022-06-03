To The Daily Sun,
I guess my letter is a follow up to Mr. Don Ewing's letter, he said that things are hard for the illegal aliens but the most important trouble for me and all the seniors is that the Biden administration has made it almost impossible for seniors to live. Joe killed the pipeline, all the leases to drill and made it impossible for banks to lend to oil companies. If you think of it, we are a country that runs on oil and to change that will take 40 to 50 years. Solar has promise with the right storage, wind mills are not the good way to go as just remember what happened in Texas last winter. He is on purpose destroying our energy companies. Food, clothing, gasoline, heating fuels, and everything is delivered by truck. Seniors like me live on a fixed check each month and have no way to deal with the price increases that Biden has done to our people. I see no one talking for our seniors so I will as we helped build this country and deserved better and a little respect would be good too as the 20-somethings would love for us to go away and this senior is going nowhere as I love my country and this is the greatest country in the world.
Alan Oszy
Laconia
