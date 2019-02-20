To The Daily Sun,
Hemmings Classic Car magazine of March 2019, has an article explaining the gas rationing stickers issued during WWII. They ran from an A to an X with A being the least and X being unlimited fuel purchase. Most people received an A which gave you 3-4 gallons a week. As your professional needs increased, you could get a C or a D which gave you more fuel per week. The X sticker was intended for traveling salesmen, doctors, etc.
Guess where they found 200 illegally obtained X stickers? Why of course, where else could the answer be? Congress! That's the answer. They found 200 illegally obtained unlimited gas stickers on congressmen's cars. It is nice to know some things never change. Nothing like leading from behind huh? It just doesn't make sense, does it?
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.