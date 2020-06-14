To The Daily Sun,
2020 will go down in history as one of the darkest years this country has ever known. We are in the middle of civil war that is being won without a shot fired.
We started by surrendering many inalienable rights as if they were spare change left on the dresser — rights that HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of American soldiers gave their lives to provide. We did this without question. This was the beginning of a journey, the first of a thousand cuts that will transform this country into something unrecognizable.
1. Shut down the most prosperous economy in our recorded history and burn it to the ground. Shut it down in a manner that will leave the few remaining small businesses reeling for years to recover from if ever.
2. You received $1,200, so spend a $100 of it on N95 masks for the elderly instead of a cool mask to take a selfie. You could "actually" be saving a life instead of being an ignorant narcissist.
3. Censorship under the guise of "fact-checking." This chills me to my core. How is it okay when actual doctors in large numbers are being fully discredited because their analysis of COVID differs from that of a handful linked to the epicenter of this virus?
4. I have never seen such broad strokes painted in character assassination as I have with law enforcement. Have people so easily removed the memories of police rushing into the World Trade Center and coming out with all races or the ones that never came out?
5. Our monuments are being destroyed. Monuments dedicated to young men and women that died for this country are being destroyed. The American flag itself is under full attack with many looking to ban and replace it.
6. The area occupied in Seattle is a cancer. The longer this lawless cancerous growth remains, the more real it becomes, the more likely that others will pop up all over the country.
7. "Why does someone need an AR15?" Apparently, they have found a reason, as they are using this weapon to defend their "borders." Is it irony that Democrats are fully mum on the matter and labeling these people as "patriots?" The "protesters" are allowed to have semi-automatic weapons, but a judge has ruled that the cops that may have to face them can't even use pepper spray.
Hearing the chant "USA USA USA" used to invoke great pride. Pride in a nation that has made mistakes in the past, but we always persevered in our pursuit to make things right and prosperous for everyone who lives here, pride in knowing that we can always strive to be better. This is not better. This is discarding everything that has built the greatest democracy this world has ever know into the bin.
We are divided by design and not by choice. It is not our design. Are you okay with that?
Tony Campo
Gilford
