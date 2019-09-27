To The Daily Sun,
A heavy dark cloud hangs low over the Kingdom of Gilmanton. The Rulers of the Land continue their battle with the Knights.
Dark magic and trickery were performed by the Rulers in the castle in an attempt to claim a victory. The obvious move was changing the "Great Book of Rules" in the castle, and claiming the rules were there all along. In fact, the "Great Book of Rules" was amended this past July.
The Knights of Gilmanton, especially the leader, have been through hell. The 17 directives, loss of raises, loss of outside details, the scanners (another name for spying) and leaving the Knights shorthanded for years. What an incredible waste of peasants' money – 300,000 gold coins.
Two of the Rulers could have stopped this - but chose not to. The next four months, with barristers preparing for trial, will cost a huge amount of gold. Do any peasants remember any real problems with our Knights 20 months ago? The Rulers of the Kingdom are using the especially generous 130,000 gold coins you gave them continue the fight. The barristers are smiling and the Knights continue to serve with honor.
The question is, are the people in the castle representing you or ruling you?
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
