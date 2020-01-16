To The Daily Sun,
Just want to let any of my fellow voters who are thinking about voting in the Democratic primary on February 11 of an upcoming event. This Saturday at 2:30 p.m., Congresswoman Dina Titus of Nevada will at the Joe Biden office, located at 373 Court St. in Laconia.
This will be a great opportunity to meet and listen to someone in Congress who may have reasons we have never thought of as to why we should vote for Joe Biden for President.
Take advantage of events like this to become even more informed about candidates, in this case Joe Biden. Hope to see you there.
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.