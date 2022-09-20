In July 2014, then-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick defied angry opposition from certain quarters by offering two Massachusetts military bases as temporary shelter for 1,000 children who had entered America illegally from Mexico.

"I believe that we will one day have to answer for our actions — or our inaction," Patrick said at a news conference, flanked by Cardinal Sean O'Malley, Boston's archbishop, and other religious leaders. "Every major faith tradition on the planet charges its followers to treat others as we ourselves wish to be treated. I don't know what good there is in faith if we can't and won't turn to it in moments of human need."

