One of the great responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy is telling the truth to our best ability. Democracy thrives on truth-telling. It is basic to sustaining it. Truth becomes clearer when described under the umbrella of the values of preserving democracy; not just in what we believe is right or wrong.
Deciding what is truth takes thought and time. Democratic society always values education. Truth-telling is based on what historians tells us happened and what scientists say is fact-based. The problem is that these are never fixed in stone. Much of history may be accepted as fact, except that new information keeps coming to light that changes how something is viewed. The same is true for science. New discoveries are constantly being made. To whom we listen becomes important.
Where we place trust matters in a world where evidence may change as understanding grows with informed critical thinking. Each of us carries the responsibility to know the values of an institution or organization well enough to be able to believe what they say. Are they clear where their support comes from? Do they operate within democratic values of inclusiveness and appreciation for the diversity of thought that a democratic society asks of us?
Values change very little, but truth may need up dating. Therefore, education is an ongoing process, to be sought and respected. We can’t begin to understand all that we need to know about the changing world around us. Trust needs to be given with forethought for the good of the community as a whole, to those who deserve it.
The “common good” too often seems to find its opposition in the fear of the loss of personal freedom. It is easy to advocate and emphasize freedom, but as citizens we carry responsibility in many ways, such as to balance personal freedom with the good of the community, to be as genuinely educated as possible for meaningful citizen participation, to support and respect the institutions of government, to abide by the law, to not tolerate corruption, and to refrain from a rush to judgement.
Our vision for the Laconia Human Relations Committee is based on the values of free speech supported by respect for the individual and the law, the need to be inclusive of all who live among us, and the importance for sustaining a sense of community. In a democratic society, each citizen is responsible for determining not just whether it survives, but how.
How has such responsibility influenced your life? How have you observed other people or groups carrying the responsibilities of truth-telling? Write a letter to the editor, as well as sharing your stories with friends.
David Osman and Carol Pierce are members of the Laconia Human Relations Committee.
