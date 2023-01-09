For days, the House dithered, debated, deferred, demurred and demonstrated what dysfunction means in a mature democracy that has been a model of stability and an inspiration to the world for centuries. Two years after hoodlums brought the Capitol to a standstill, the country's elected officials did much the same thing — without injuring anybody or anything but their own public image and, ultimately, the country they were elected to serve.

The Capitol standoff was one of the most peculiar spectacles in recent American political history, part of a quarter-century that has had its share, from a 36-day overtime election in 2000 to a months-long effort by a president to overturn the results of an election. Between the two were terrorist attacks, two wars in Asia, a pandemic and political divisions that had few antecedents in the life of the country.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.