City Manager Scott Myers‘ last day is Sunday, Oct. 2, after 10 years of service to Laconia.
Thank you, Scott Myers, for being Laconia’s city manager.
Myers came to Laconia 10 years ago after serving several terms as mayor of Dover, but we knew very little of this man who has been the best city manager Laconia has ever had.
It didn’t take long to realize what a gem the city had picked. He had to assimilate to our very different style of living and opportunities. He came prepared. He quickly had a full grasp of our needs, the functioning of our city government, and he had the personality and way of handling personnel that made transition very easy in establishing a well-run organization.
He was the primary mover in some of the most important changes and
accomplishments made. One of the very first things he did was to establish new health programs which not only saved the city considerable money, but also the employees taking health care benefits. Thank you, Scott Myers.
Members of the council often asked Scott to take over and explain matters before them. He did not push or try to intimidate anyone. He presented the facts as he knew them and let the council and the public absorb the information and make the best decisions. He also serves on the New Hampshire Municipal Association, the largest lobbying force which serves NH cities and towns in getting the state to lessen property taxes, and share state money with cities and towns more fairly, and improve the retirement system.
Other projects include 10 years of balanced budgets and financial stability during difficult times. Thank you, Scott Myers. He established Laconia Links, which made it possible for the public to keep in touch with the city’s activities and the people who ran it. Thank you, Scott. He spearheaded the Weirs Beach restoration project and the underground wiring for electricity at the Weirs and along with that, LED street lighting for the city, which has saved much money for taxpayers.
Thank you, Scott. The huge Union Avenue and Court Street projects are completed. The fire department got a new addition but more important, the manager was able to accomplish difficult union contracts with the fire department and every other city department. He was very involved with Colonial Theatre project and the State School project. Perhaps his personal approach to managing the many departments and staffs which made them successful is one of his most important successes. Thank you, Scott.
He was the guy I turned to for more information and sometimes questioning his thoughts. I would go to his office with a list of things unknown to him. Things I wanted explained or offer a different approach. Not knowing what I would be asking, he always came up immediately with the information or his thoughts on the matter because he was always prepared. He was just as prepared when meeting with developers and business interests and impressed them with his knowledge and willingness to do whatever was necessary to help their projects succeed.
On the personal side, he is very easygoing, pleasant to everyone, and willing to give you time whenever you need it. He is warm, humorous, loves the Dolphins, clamming and the Cape.
Laconia is losing a most valued asset and a great leader.
Thank you, Scott Myers.
•••
Brenda Baer is a former city councilor for Laconia.
