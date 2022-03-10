Homebuyers are more active, with 83 markets hitting double-digit showings per listing
The latest data from ShowingTime, a residential real estate industry leading technology provider of showing management and market stats, shows a surge in homebuyer demand in January, with the average number of showings per listing at double digits in 83 markets nationwide. This enormous activity occurred in a month when buyer activity typically slows and followed a historic 2021, where buyer demand across the country was extraordinarily strong.
In January, the entire country experienced a 7.7 percent year-over-year uptick nationally in home tours, according to the latest data from the ShowingTime Showing Index. The top 25 markets were up an average of 14 percent compared with the heavy traffic numbers recorded last January.
As was the case in much of last year, Seattle and Denver recorded the highest, claiming the first and second spots for showings per listing in January, with 26 and 25, respectively. Although, Seattle showed a 2 percent drop in showing year-over-year, due to phenomenal activity in January 2021. Numbers of showings outperformed all other markets nationwide, regardless. Salt Lake City; Boulder, Colo.; and Manchester, NH, trailed Seattle and Denver, all averaged 17 showings per listing, while Orlando, Fla., and Dallas each had 16 showings per listing to begin the year.
“Given last year’s historic flurry of activity, it’s not surprising that buyers were motivated to meet their home-ownership goals so shortly after the holidays,” said ShowingTime Vice President and General Manager Michael Lane. “With buyer demand showing no sign of letting up, we remain committed to helping busy real estate professionals handle the ensuing surge in business, just as we did throughout last year.”
Regionally, the South led the country with a 12.3 percent year-over-year jump in showing traffic in January, with Dallas and the Florida cities of Orlando, Sarasota and Miami having enormous home touring action. The Midwest’s 8.2 percent climb and Northeast’s 7 percent bump in activity closely followed, while the West — despite very active traffic in Seattle and Denver — saw a 4.5 percent dip in showings compared to its historic January 2021 numbers.
