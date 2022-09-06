Last year, there were around 4,600 filed cases throughout the state’s Circuit Court Family Division reporting domestic violence, trafficking, sexual assault, or stalking problems. New Hampshire Legal Assistance, an organization that advocates for people without legal representation, says it is a number they predict will remain constant this year.

In almost 90% of those cases, plaintiffs appeared in court without an attorney or any type of legal representation.

