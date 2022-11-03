New Hampshire is the 12th least affordable state for renters in the nation — but it may be all relative, considering that it’s also the most affordable state for renters in New England, according to a recent study by Foothold Technology.

In order to determine affordability guidelines, Foothold, a developer of human services software, looked at rent and wage trends in each state and Washington, D.C., based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market rent and the average renter’s wage in each state. The least affordable states on the national list are ranked based on the number of jobs needed at an average renter’s wage to afford a modest two-bedroom unit.

