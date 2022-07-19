Ed DeNike

Ed DeNike scans a customer's QR Code at the Lebanon, landfill in December. (James M. Patterson/Valley News photo)

 James M. Patterson

LEBANON — If all goes as planned, residents of the 22 member communities using the Lebanon landfill will have a new payment system in place that should be more convenient and efficient.

Instead of the current punch card system, the proposal is to incorporate prepaid trash bags and an online payment system that city staff hopes will be better for both users and employees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.