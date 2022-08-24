pumpkins

Daniel Comerford, 9, of Keene, and his mother, Laurie, stroll the racks of pumpkins during the Keene Pumpkin Festival on Central Square in 2017. This year, the festival organizers are working with a group of downtown businesses to present a scaled-down event dubbed "Gathering of the Gourds." (Michael Moore/Sentinel photo)

Plans for a return of Keene’s pumpkin festival — once squashed — are now aglow again.

Just weeks after postponing the festival to 2023, Let It Shine, the organization behind the event, has announced that it is working with a group of downtown businesses to move forward this year with a smaller “Gathering of the Gourds.”

