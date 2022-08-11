CONCORD — An emotional Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg and state Attorney General John Formella announced at a brief press conference this afternoon that the eight-month Harmony Montgomery missing person case is now a homicide investigation.
Harmony, who was five when she disappeared in 2018, is now believed to have been killed “in early December 2019,” Formella said.
Investigators over the course of the investigation narrowed the time frame during which Harmony went missing to a two-week period between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019.
Formella and Aldenberg reminded the public that the tip line set up early in the investigation is still active, and they urge anyone with any information that may assist police in what is now a homicide investigation to call or text the tip line at 603-203-6060.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.