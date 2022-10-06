FBI statistics released Wednesday show that fewer crimes – both violent and property crimes – were reported by New Hampshire law enforcement in 2021 than the previous year.

The 2021 statistics also showed something hasn’t changed – when it comes to violent crime in New Hampshire, the majority of offenders are white, male and someone the victim knows. The majority of victims are female. In the case of murder, rape and aggravated assault, by far the least safe place to be is in your own home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.