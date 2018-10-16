LACONIA — The WOW Trail Board of Directors announced on Tuesday that it has hired Laconia resident Bob Champlin as the new executive director for the organization. Champlin replaces Gretchen Gandini, who served as executive director for the past five years.
Champlin served for 31 years in the Laconia school system, 13 as superintendent. He recently had both hips replaced, but now regularly walks on the WOW Trail with his wife, Karen.
“It is so exciting for me to re-engage in this health, wellness and economic development community project,” Champlin said, recalling, “I was a WOW board member when City Councilor Fred Toll started us all on this journey. I’ve also been a cycling enthusiast all my life. Finally, and as important for me, I love living and contributing in Laconia.”
Gandini will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors.
“Truth be told, I’d never ridden a bike on a rail trail when I took the role as executive director," she said. "Since then, our family has been on quite a ride — literally — exploring and learning about recreation trails throughout New England and beyond, and experiencing how they positively impact the economies and daily lives for locals and visitors in their respective communities.”
She continued, “It’s been a privilege to work alongside a dedicated group of community volunteers and business partners to help create Phase 2 of this regional trail, of which we’re incredibly proud. As ever, I remain optimistic about the future of this regional trail project and how it will transform one of the Lakes Region’s most spectacular pieces of publicly owned real estate into a year-round outdoor recreation space for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”
Allan Beetle, president of the WOW Trail Committee, said he thinks the transition will make for an even stronger organization.
“Gretchen took on the role of executive director and set the bar as we knew she would, with great passion and tenacity. She’s been so much fun to work with these past five years. We’re all so pleased that she will continue on as a board member."
He added, "Like Gretchen, Bob also shares a great passion for this project. He brings an incredible skill set with vision, leadership, communication and inspiration. He’s doing this, like the rest of us, because he knows this is a project that will help Laconia return to a vibrant and healthy community.”
For more information about the WOW Trail, email info@wowtrail.org or visit their website at www.wowtrail.org.
