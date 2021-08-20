LACONIA — The Timberman, a 70.3 mile swim-bike-run race tomorrow in Laconia, is a test of speed, strength, stamina and another not-so-secret ingredient: sheer will.
By Wednesday, 1,300 entrants had registered for the event starting Sunday at 6:50 am at Opechee Park, with athletes coming from as far as California, Brazil, South Africa and Australia. The field includes some people competing at such an event for their first time, as well as some of the sport's elite names, such as Marinda Carfrae, Lindsey Corbin and New Hampshire’s Heather Jackson, 37, an Exeter native, are vying for the top prize of $25,000, and lesser cash rewards starting at $5,000.
Colorado native Taylor Fogg, who is 26 and a five-time USA Triathlon National Champion, will also be in the running. Fogg participated in her first triathlon at age 10, and was named Miss New Hampshire USA in 2021. The youngest competitor registered for tomorrow's event, officially named Ironman 70.3-Timberman, is 18-year-old Wolfgang Morlock of Rindge, NH.
The winners will undoubtedly include Laconia and Lakes Region hospitality businesses. By Thursday, the nearest hotel room available was in Manchester, according to event coordinators.
Audra Tassone-Indeck, executive director of the Ironman Foundation, which organized the event, said the local economy could see a $2-3 million infusion, as more than 2,000 spectators and competitors patronize hotels and restaurants, rent houses for the week, and spend money on Lakes Region attractions, recreation and boat rentals.
“It’s creating visibility to people who don’t know the Lakes Region, and it’s a domino effect that brings more people here. It’s great for the economy, and it’s creating awareness of the Lakes Region, which is beautiful. There’s been so much work that’s been done in Laconia,” Tassone-Indeck said. The last Timberman triathlon here occurred in 2016.
“It’s hugely important to get Timberman and Ironman back to the Lakes Region, and have Laconia be the centerpiece,” which fuels tourism and the city’s rebirth as an economic and cultural hub, said Mayor Andrew Hosmer. “Hopefully this is the first of a long-term relationship with Laconia. People have been coming up for the past few months to train and scope out the course.” The question is whether on-and-off rainy weather will dampen spectator turnout.
Registration for competitors continues at Opechee Park today from 8 am to 5 pm. The race kicks off Sunday with a 1.2 mile swim twice around Lake Opechee, followed by a 56-mile bike ride on Rte.106 through Laconia, Belmont and Canterbury to New Hampshire Speedway in Loudon, then back through Gilmanton via Rte 140 and Middle Route to Opechee Park. A 13.1 mile run circumnavigates Lake Opechee twice, continues down Lexington Drive to Shore Drive along Winnisquam Lake, and ends at the Colonial Theater on Main Street.
The first swimmer is expected to be out of the water and on a bike by 7:10 a.m., with the first bicycle predicted to return to Opechee Park at 9:10 a.m., said Chief Kirk Beattie of the Laconia Fire Department, who is coordinating police and EMS services, which include 25 safety personnel and an ambulance. The last runner is expected to cross the finish line at around 4:10 p.m., Beattie said, though the professional competitors are likely to have completed their run around 10 a.m.
Emily Gaudet, Timberman’s coordinator of volunteers, described what it feels like to do a lengthy road race – a window on the triathlon experience. “You get so excited because there’s so many people. You’re running really fast, keeping pace. You get to mile four or five and say, ‘This is really exhausting.' For the last three miles, you have people cheering you on. For the last mile, you can’t even feel your legs,” she said. “It’s the most exciting thing to say, ‘I did this, I accomplished this, and I did it with a ton of other people as well.’”
On Wednesday, Gaudet expected to have 455 to 500 volunteers helping out during Timberman, including some signing at the end of this week. “This is the Last-Minute Lakes Region. Last week, a lot of individuals volunteered,” said Gaudet. "We are just encouraging volunteers to come to Opechee at 6 am on Sunday and we'll place them where our needs are."
On Friday help was still needed for the transition section at Opechee Park, where competitors switch from swimming to biking, and biking to running. Volunteer lifeguards and support staff on the beach were still required as of mid-week. Gaudet said 30 to 40 kayakers and paddleboarders will be stationed in the water, overseeing the rush of swimmers packed close together when the water starts at 6:50 am.
Scott Ouellette, owner of the Magic Foods Restaurant Group which includes Canoe and Rubbin’ Butts BBQ in Center Harbor and O’s Steak and Seafood in Laconia and Concord, is donating 600 to 700 pounds of burgers, barbecue, chicken sandwiches and vegetarian options to feed triathletes and volunteers at Opechee Park. Sal’s Pizza in Laconia is supplying free food to volunteers, and catering pre-event meetings.
In downtown Laconia, businesses near the runners’ finish line are primed for crowds – without knowing exactly what to expect.
“Anything that brings traffic to downtown is wonderful,” said Lisa Harris, co-owner of New Leaf, a Main Street gift and home decor shop that will be open. After a five-year hiatus, “It’s wonderful to have Timberman back.”
“Everyone’s glad to see it come back. The athletes are glad to see it come back,” said Myles Chase, owner of MC Cycle on Main Street, which will be set up for walk-in bike repairs, serving athletes and their needs.
For new businesses, it’s a chance to lure customers and gain some name recognition. Fresh Takes Deli & Catering, a family-owned sandwich shop, moved to a downtown storefront roughly three weeks ago, relocating from Main Street in Tilton. “We’re hoping people will see our business and come in after they compete,” said Dakota Bertholet, who commutes from Rumney with other family members to work there.
“I don’t know what to expect, but I’ll be here and open and welcoming everybody,” said Melissa McCarthy, owner of The Studio.
“This is their first year back. Maybe each year it gets a little easier. It will be particularly good for business. I guess the whole idea was to bring people downtown,” said Dave Greenlaw of Greenlaw’s Music.
Parking is available at Pleasant Street School, Laconia Middle School, St. Joseph’s Church on Church Street, and the City Hall lot on Beacon Street East.
According to organizers and support staff, good viewing points include Opechee Park, Shore Drive and downtown where runners will cross the end line.
Sections of Main Street as it goes through downtown will be closed to traffic and parking starting Saturday at 6am and ending Sunday at 9 pm. Pleasant Street from Veteran's Square to Main Street will be closed to traffic and parking on Sunday from 4 am to 9 pm. Beattie advised motorists to be cautious on all triathlon routes.
