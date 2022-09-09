District 7

Clockwise from top left, Rep. Barbara Comtois, David Hershey, Rep. Paul Terry, and Rep. Peter Varney are competing for three seats in District 7, representing Alton and Barnstead.

There are only three seats in New Hampshire House District 7, all of which are currently occupied by experienced members of the House. District 7 serves Alton and Barnstead.

Reps. Barbara Comtois of Barnstead, Paul Terry of Alton and Peter Varney of Alton have been in their positions for six, seven and two years, respectively, but that doesn't seem to bother newcomer and challenger David Hershey of Alton.

