Lottie the therapy dog

Laconia Rehabilitation Center resident Pat Dame embraces Lottie the therapy dog during a Friday morning visit as fellow resident Tom Carr looks on. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Laconia Rehabilitation Center has had to forgo therapy dogs — until now.

The rehabilitation center primarily caters to elders in need of recovery from surgery before returning home, but also has long-term residents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.