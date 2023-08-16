Junkyard

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City of Laconia against property owner Robert Kjellendar after a near 20-year dispute regarding junk cars and other forms of scrap on his property at Parade and Rollercoaster roads. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

CONCORD — The state’s highest court affirmed a lower court’s decision that a property at the corner of Rollercoaster and Parade roads in Laconia constitutes an illegal junkyard, and the owner, Robert Kjellander, owes the city for both fines and legal fees.

The property in question, two lots on either side of Rollercoaster Road, both owned by Kjellander, has been the subject of city enforcement actions since 2004, according to the order issued by the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Aug. 10. Those enforcement actions included at least 10 letters informing him his use of the property as a junkyard was contrary to the city’s zoning ordinance. In 2019 — 15 years later — the city succeeded in getting a court order to compel him to cease using the property in such a way, or to seek the proper approvals from the city, which would have required a variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment, a site plan from the planning board and a license from city council, to continue to operate a junkyard in a legal manner.

