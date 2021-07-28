LACONIA — For auto fans, it’s become a highlight of the summer. This year, though, the Lakes Region Rotary Club’s Charity Car Show drew more than the usual gearheads. In fact, it attracted more attendees than it ever had before.
Jeff Pierson, treasurer of the Lakes Region Rotary Foundation, said the turnout was due to twin factors. The first was a general urgency to experience regular summer pasttimes which weren’t available last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“People were just busting at the seams to get out,” Pierson said. And, when those people looked at the weather report, it was clear that Saturday, when the car show was scheduled, was the day to do it. “I think many of the car owners haven’t had a lot of weekend days to drive their cars because it was always raining. It rained Friday evening, and it rained on Sunday. We were the sun between the clouds.”
The show attracted 210 classic cars, which is more than ever before. And a record number of people came to see them. More than 1,000 people attended, besting previous records by at least 20%, said Larry Greeley, a spokesman for the Rotary Club.
“It just exceeded our expectations, it was spectacular,” Greeley said.
Not just a chance for car owners to show off their rides, the show raises money for local charities. Proceeds come from entry fees for cars, gate fees for attendees, sponsors, and a 50/50 raffle. Final figures are still being tallied, but Pierson said the show generated "in excess of $20,000," another record. "It was definitely our best show ever."
Pierson said that the Foundation will decide in the coming weeks how to distribute the money, but it was determined prior to the show that the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region would be among the beneficiaries.
The Santa Fund provides winter outerwear for children, as well as camp scholarships and emergency assistance to help families recover from unexpected events. Andrea Condodemetraky is a co-chairperson of the Santa Fund board of directors, and she said the support from the car show will be helpful, especially at this time of year.
“Any dollar that we get from Rotary we try to make go as far as possible by buying coats on clearance in the summer,” Condodemetraky said.
The boost will also help the organization recover from a difficult 2020. The Santa Fund’s usual fund-raiser is a raffle of donated items and services from local businesses. However, the organization didn’t feel that it was appropriate to ask businesses to donate last year, Condodemetraky said.
“Our needs are still very high, we still helped over 600 families last year with outerwear. When you’re talking about boots, coats, snow pants, that really adds up for kids,” she said.
The support from Rotary is “a tremendous help to our budget,” Condodemetraky said, which is one reason why about a half-dozen Santa Fund board members volunteered to help put on the car show. “We can help them on their day, and they can help us help others. It’s a nice community partnership and we’re grateful for that,” she said. “We are beyond grateful for the help.”
Some car owners went home with some new hood ornaments. Al Miltner’s 1971 Chevy K10 took best in show, while Dale Witkum’s ‘66 Bonneville Convertible and Rick Smith’s ‘64 Riviera took second and third, respectively.
The People’s Choice Award went to the 1949 Mercury Custom owned by Nell and Barry Staller, second place was Charlie Linatasas’ 1930 Ford Racer, and Phil Bonafide’s ‘66 GTO Convertible took third.
For full results, visit https://www.lakesregionrotary.org/2021-car-show-results/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.