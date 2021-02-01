LACONIA — Trash collection in the city will be delayed one day because of the predicted snowstorm, the city announced Monday morning.
Tuesday’s trash collection routes will be performed on Wednesday, and collections for the rest of the week will also take place one day later than the normal schedule, including Friday trash collection which will occur on Saturday.
The U.S. Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of New Hampshire starting late Monday afternoon and extending overnight and into Tuesday. Central New Hampshire could receive upward of 1 foot of snow, according to the forecast issued Monday morning by the U.S. Weather Service office in Gray, Maine.
In areas of the city where there are sidewalks, people should place their trash containers behind the sidewalk, so the cans will not interfere with snow plow operations. Where there are no sidewalks, the cans should be placed behind the spot where the pile of snow accumulates from the plowing of the street, Wes Anderson, the city’s Public Works director, said.
He further requested that those along streets with sidewalks should keep their trash containers behind the sidewalk for the rest of the week because it typically takes crews three to five days to wrap up sidewalk plowing work.
Those with questions can call the city Public Works office at 603-528-6379.
