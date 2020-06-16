Father’s Day is this coming Sunday, and if you’re still stumped as to what to do to pay tribute to your own personal patriarchy, the friendly faces at your local hardware store have some suggestions for you.
At Cyr Lumber in Tilton, sales associate Steve Tolken said he’d suggest perusing the power tool section, where there’s a sale on DeWalt 20-volt lithium ion power tools.
“You can get a drill driver, or an impact gun, that comes with two batteries, a charger and a tool for under a hundred bucks. I’m like, I wish one of mine broke so I can get it,” Tolken said.
Also in Tilton, Bill Lawrence Jr., owner of Bryand and Lawrence Hardware, said he’s running a sale on water hoses, and has a selection of multi-tools that pack a lot of utility for the price. But he also offers a time-tested way to stay cool while enjoying the summer weather: a straw hat.
“Those are popular, they’re like 15 bucks,” Lawrence said. Lightweight and breathable, straw hats are appreciated by the father who spends a lot of time gardening, or mowing the lawn. “There’s several styles of wide-brimmed hats, they’ll keep the sun off of you.”
At Aubuchon Hardware in Moultonborough, store associate Emma Taylor suggested a gift that would boost dad’s cookout game.
“A grill is always nice. I would look for one that’s a little more versatile, one with a couple more cooking options, such as the ones that have a couple of burners on them,” Taylor said. “We’ve sold quite a few so far this season, particularly the Weber, they seem to be more popular.”
Sarah Shannon, one of Taylor’s co-workers, takes a different view. She would suggest a gift with teeth: a Stihl chainsaw.
“I’ve been part of a tree business for a few years now, and I’d recommend the MS 251. It’s a great homeowner-sized saw,” Shannon said.
