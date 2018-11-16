The following mountains and resorts have announced their opening dates so skiers and riders can count down the days until they hit the slopes. (These dates are tentative, weather dependent, and subject to change.) Check SkiNH.com/Conditions for opening day updates, as well as information about open trails and lifts, surface conditions, and more.
Loon Mountain Resort: Friday, Nov. 16
Bretton Woods: Friday, Nov. 16
Cranmore Mountain Resort: Saturday, Nov. 17
Jackson XC: Saturday, Nov. 17
Great Glen Trails XC: Saturday, Nov. 17
Cannon Mountain: Friday, Nov. 23
Waterville Valley Resort: Friday, Nov. 23
Mount Sunapee Resort: Thursday, Nov. 29
Gunstock Mountain Resort: Friday, Nov. 30
Ragged Mountain Resort: Saturday, Dec. 1
Pats Peak: Saturday, Dec. 1
King Pine at Purity Spring Resort: Saturday, Dec. 8
Black Mountain: Saturday, Dec. 8
Dartmouth Skiway: Saturday, Dec. 15
For those looking for discounted lift tickets, season pass information and other deals, visit SkiNH.com/deals. For information on the 4th & 5th Grade Snowsports Passport, visit SkiNH.com/Passports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.