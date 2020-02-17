LACONIA — A record number of people are coming through New Hampshire’s Doorway system for those with substance use disorder, and the Lakes Region is a major factor in that statistic.
Lakes Region General Hospital is one of nine hubs, or doorways, in which patients are directed to the services and resources they need.
Last month, the statewide system served more than 1,000 people seeking seeking help with a substance use disorder, the highest monthly total of clients served since it was launched in January 2019.
At LRGH last month, 76 new clients were seen, 42 evaluations were performed, 33 people were referred to medication-assisted treatment and 195 Narcan kits, which can reverse opioid overdoses, were distributed to individuals and organizations, said Corey E. Gately, a master licensed alcohol and drug counselor and director of substance use services for LRGHealthcare.
The phone lines were also busy last month at the local Doorway, with 81 client calls and 83 calls from family and friends.
“As you can see, the Doorway is having an incredible impact in the greater Lakes Region,” said Kevin Donovan, LRGHealthcare’s president and chief executive officer.
The local Doorway has been getting busier.
Combined numbers for October, November and December showed a total of 63 evaluations performed, 125 client calls and 106 calls from family and friends.
Gov. Chris Sununu praised the system.
“In launching the Doorway system, we created a system that serves all communities and provides access to an array of services – from initial evaluation to treatment and recovery programs,” he said. “The number of people helped by the Doorways in January demonstrates that as the system takes root in communities throughout our state, more and more people are able to get the connections they need to critical treatment and recovery services.
Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said more than 8,400 people were served at a Doorway in the past 12 months.
“By building strong relationships with community providers, the Doorway is helping people affected by addiction and making an impact everywhere in our state,” she said.
The Doorway-NH system was launched in January 2019 with funding from the State Opioid Response grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The two-year funding program has provided almost $50 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.