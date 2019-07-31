LACONIA – Several of names included on a list of priests accused of sexual abuse against minors – a list released by the Diocese of Manchester on Wednesday – have ties to parishes in the Lakes Region.
The list does not specify where the reported abuse was said to have taken place or the nature of the complaint. Rather, each name includes the year the men were ordained and a listing of the parishes they were assigned to since 1950.
They include the following priests, many of whom have since died, who were assigned to parishes in the Lakes Region at one time:
• Wilfrid Bombardier: assigned to Sacred Heart Parish, Laconia, 1973.
• John Boyd: assigned to St. Joseph Parish, Laconia, 1957.
• Ronald Corriveau: assigned to Sacred Heart, Laconia 1971-73.
• Mark Fleming: assigned to Our Lady of the Lakes, Lakeport 1980-81.
• Alfred Jannetta: assigned to St. Paul, Franklin, 1973.
• John Nolin: assigned to Our Lady of the Lakes, Lakeport 1968.
• Eugene Pelletier: assigned to St. Timothy, Bristol 1976.
• John Porier: assigned to St. Paul, Franklin, 1975.
• George Robichaud: assigned to St. Cecilia, Wolfeboro, 1999.
• Stephen Scruton: assigned to St. Joseph, Laconia, 1969.
• Leo Shea: assigned to Assumption, Tilton, 1975.
• Romeo Valliere: assigned to Sacred Heart, Laconia, 1963.
• Paul Stevens: assigned to St. Matthew, Plymouth, 1974.
• Paul Groleau: assigned to St. Matthew, Plymouth 1982.
• David Morley: assigned to St. Joan of Arc, Alton, weekend ministry, 1965.
• Albert Boulanger: assigned to St. Agnes, Ashland, 1976.
• Karl Dowd: assigned to St. Joseph, Laconia, 1974.
• Conrad LaForest: assigned to St. Francis Nursing Home, Laconia, 1999.
• Rocco Memolo: assigned to St. Joseph, Laconia, 1986.
• Russell Neighbor: assigned to St. Cecilia, Wolfeboro, 1954.
• William P. Neiman: assigned to Our Lady of the Lakes, Lakeport, 1967.
• Paul Vadeboncoeur: assigned to St. Paul, Franklin, 1965.
• Philip Breton: assigned to Assumption of Mary Parish, Tilton, 1983.
• Leo Landry: assigned to St. Joseph, Laconia, 1966.
Online priest list — https://www.catholicnh.org/#Element5
– Staff report
