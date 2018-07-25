BRISTOL — A 60-year-old woman from North Port, Florida, was the driver who died Friday evening after losing control of her white Cadillac sedan and striking an oncoming vehicle on Lake Street.
Police, who had been withholding her name until they were able to contact relatives, said the driver was Margaret M. Kirsch.
Witnesses told police that the Cadillac had been speeding and passing other vehicles in the breakdown lane prior to losing control while rounding a corner in the area of Deangelo Drive. The car skidded into the oncoming lane, crashing into a full-size GMC Yukon.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for a medical evaluation.
Bristol Police Chief Jim Mcintire said his department received a report of the crash around 7:10 p.m. They are still investigating whether impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.
Police ask anyone who may have additional information to call the Bristol Police Department at 603-744-6320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.