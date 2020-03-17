LACONIA — Based on the recommendations issued by President Donald Trump, Pitman’s Freight Room at 94 New Salem St., Laconia, is cancelling the following shows. The shows will be rescheduled:
The Mallett Brothers Band: Friday, March 20; Biscuit Miller and the Mix: Saturday, March 21; Cheryl Arena Blues Band: Friday, March 27; Swing Dance with the Tall Granite Big Band: Saturday, March 28; The Blues Project with Jon Butcher: Saturday, April 4.
For more information, email info@pitmanfreightroom.com, call 603-527-0043, or visit http://pitmansfreightroom.com/UpComingEvents.html.
