LACONIA — Alcoholics Anonymous of New Hampshire has posted a notice on its website saying people who attended two AA meetings at the Congregational Church of Laconia earlier this month may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The meetings at the church, 18 Veterans Square, were on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13.
A person who attended those meetings later tested positive for the virus, the organization said.
“Anyone who attended meetings at this location on March 12, March 13, or any day following that, may have been exposed to the virus,” the statement said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend self-isolation for people who might have been in contact with someone with the virus.
Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Health and Human Services Department, said that when a person tests positive for the disease, the department conducts an investigation.
It said the department was not working on this particular situation, but he declined to be more specific.
Representatives of the AA did not respond to requests for comment.
"When a resident tests positive for COVID-19, DHHS conducts a contact investigation," Leon said in an email. "If the patient was in close contact with other people while symptomatic, anyone determined to be potentially exposed will be contacted about the potential exposure and advised to self-quarantine.
"Any individual who was at a location with a confirmed case but is not otherwise contacted should monitor for symptoms and if they develop a fever or respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath, should call a healthcare professional to determine if they need to be tested.
"However, due to guidance released last week, providers may be diagnosing COVID-19 based on symptoms but without a test. Most counties in NH have experienced community transmission, and every resident should follow recommendations to stay safe at home, practice social distancing if they must go out, and isolate themselves if they are or become sick.
"Any person with COVID-19 compatible symptoms who is not tested and can be managed at home (i.e., does not require hospitalization) should be instructed to self-isolate until at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, AND at least 72 hours (3 days) have passed since recovery – which is defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms.
"We know this virus passes easily from person to person, so everyone should practice these recommendations in order to flatten the curve and prevent further spread."
— By Rick Green, Laconia Daily Sun
