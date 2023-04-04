Kevin Hayhurst plans to open the Paugus Bay Pub sometime in the early summer. The pub will occupy the building that was the site of Martelli's. Renovations are still in progress, but Hayhurst has hired local chainsaw artist Michael Thomas create custom pieces for the bar's interior. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — With its views of Paugus Bay and proximity to a growing residential waterfront neighborhood, the former Steakhouse at Christmas Island restaurant at 644 Weirs Blvd. is still a vessel for nostalgia in the city — and for its new owner, Kevin Hayhurst. Hayhurst’s Paugus Pub will open there early this summer, and while his renovations and updates will breathe new life into the space, he aims to do right by its history.
As a child visiting the lake on weekends, Hayhurst often dined at the restaurant with his family.
“I’ve been coming to Laconia my whole life,” Hayhurst said. “Before the condos were there, my uncle had a place on the water and we’d actually dock in front of Christmas Island and walk up to it from the beach.”
As a kid, Hayhurst’s father taught him the ropes of construction, and he began his career buying and then renovating apartments. A longtime real estate investor and business owner, Hayhurst said he has previously owned a nightclub, a pub, a pizza parlor, and other properties in Massachusetts.
Originally hailing from the Bay State, Hayhurst became a Laconia resident four years ago. His endeavors here have been similar: Hayhurst said he has owned as many as 50 apartments in the county at a given time, and the state business registry lists more than 10 real estate LLCs in his name. He also owns the retail strip across from Funspot on Endicott Street North.
Both his own memories and a newfound neighborhood interest in the property drew Hayhurst back to 644 Weirs Blvd.
“I came by to talk to the owner because he had a for-rent sign outside,” Hayhurst recounted. “We got talking and actually really quickly ended up making a deal where I was buying the building.”
Hayhurst saw a neighborhood demand for a laid-back restaurant and bar given the number of new home and condo owners on the boulevard, including himself.
“We’re getting so much positive feedback from people that want to just come in; they’re a stone’s throw away,” he said.
After a decades-long run, the Steakhouse at Christmas Island closed in 2020. Another restaurant that opened there a year later also closed. Hayhurst said he hopes to bring his knowledge of both carpentry and the bar industry to the Paugus Bay Pub, giving it a fresh start.
Interior renovations aim to open up the space and cater more to a bar clientele.
“We took out the dark dining room and lightened it all up,” Hayhurst said. The wall between the dining room and the bar spaces has been partially removed and a new maple bar will be added to the formal dining room. Some restaurant seating will remain in the space.
With exterior renovations, Hayhurst hopes to add a rooftop bar to the building, where guests could enjoy “sunset specials” while overlooking Paugus Bay.
Overall, Hayhurst aims to “bring something fresh and new” to 644 Weirs Blvd., especially considering the memories attached to it.
“The building will look completely upgraded inside from what people are used to,” he said. “That's a big thing which I think I bring to Laconia in general: I’m very progressive with my building. It's gonna be a bright, airy new spot.
“I’m trying to do everything positive, do it right.”
