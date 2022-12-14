LACONIA — It took the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction 25 years to raise a million dollars, a cumulative mark the annual fundraising tradition exceeded in 2007, when the event collected $210,325. As impressive as that figure was then, even more impressive is how the auction continues to increase the amount it generates for local nonprofits. The latest auction, which concluded Friday night, collected a record-setting $625,727.

If that number feels extraordinary, imagine how it feels to Jaimie Sousa, who just completed her sixth year as chair of the auction’s board of directors, and her 11th year as a volunteer.

