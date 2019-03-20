There are as many opinions as there are people, Terence, the playwright of ancient Rome, once said.
That’s certainly true, judging by the number of comments The Laconia Daily Sun received when it asked readers to name their “favorite” frost heave. More than 100 people submitted comments in less than two days.
Considering Laconia is the largest community in the Lakes Region, it is no surprise that it racked up the greatest number of nominations.
While some mentioned specific streets, others said every street in the city qualified.
“All over Laconia!,” Carrier Bergeron-Lennon posted. “It’s one big pot hole!!!” In a similar vein, Magz Sanchez submitted, “How about all roads in Laconia!!” And Melissa Colpitts weighed in with, “All of Laconia is one giant game of pothole/frost heave chicken.”
Elm Street, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, was panned by Natalia Wylie.
“(It) has no street it’s all holes and mud. Poor kids walking on the sidewalk getting soaked from people driving by.”
Wylie also noted that on one stretch of White Oaks Road, “... there is a cluster of pot holes that will send your car flying if you don’t slow down to a crawling speed.”
Other readers singled out Grant Street and Pearl Street, both in the city’s South End.
Roads outside Laconia fared no better.
“Pick any road in Sandwich,” said Melanie Hodge.
In Gilford, Kayla DeMond noted, “Hounsell Avenue on the Gilford side has at least six potholes, one big enough to swallow your tire.” And Lauren Saunders called Route 11A, between the Gilford Town Hall and Gunstock, a “bumpy mess.”
Janelle Batchelder said Califf Hill Road and Lancaster Hill Road in Tilton, are not infested with pot holes “but craters.” Reader David Huckins said Silver Lake Road in front of the Lochmere Post Office is horrible.
Traveling Meredith Center Road is also a challenge, according to Jodi Hannabury Van Praet. “I feel like a skier doing moguls when I am driving on Meredith Center Road lately.”
Eleanor Morrison issued included a warning with her pick. “Try the frost heave on the River Road in Bristol, but watch out for the turkeys as you fly over it.”
But Cheryl Fleury Gelinas noted frost heaves and pot holes can have their bright side. She said Route 129 from Route 107 in Gilmanton and Route 106 in Loudon is “horrible … but if you need a hubcap this route is a honey hole … lol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.