LACONIA — New Hampshire Humane Society plans to add a field investigator to its team to assist in animal abuse and neglect investigations. For 121 years, the Humane Society has been combatting animal abuse, neglect, and abandonment, and plans to expand its resources to help prevent future cases of animal abuse and neglect. A fundraising campaign to make this effort a reality is underway and nearing its goal.
“Unfortunately, cases of animal abuse and neglect are too commonplace and grab headlines because they are so heartbreaking,” said Charles Stanton, executive director of New Hampshire Humane Society. “This was the case recently in the Lakes Region when we learned of a horrifying case in which numerous kittens were murdered. Defenseless animals deserve better and that’s one reason why our staff, board, and amazing volunteers are working to build critical humane education programs and hire a new field investigator.”
New Hampshire Humane Society has raised nearly $40,000 for this effort, with another $35,000 needed to fund the planned programming. The Humane Education program will focus on teaching the importance of kindness to animals and each other through guided interaction with animals. The investigator will focus on abuse and neglect cases as well as dog fighting and puppy mill investigations.
“We are determined to create sustainable solutions to make our region a safe, loving and kind place for all of us and our families. Just as pets rely on us, New Hampshire Humane Society relies on the community,” Stanton said.
To learn more, visit NHHumane.org.
